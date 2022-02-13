MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -20.97.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.