Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,160.80

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,160.80 ($15.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,208.70 ($16.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,204 ($16.28), with a volume of 82,293 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
