MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $13,544,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

