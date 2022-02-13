Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $216.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.