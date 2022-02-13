Morguard North American (MRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th.

Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.