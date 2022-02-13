Morgan Stanley Sells 176,411 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $279,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $126,186,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $97,867,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

