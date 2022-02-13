Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $290,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

