Morgan Stanley Has $321.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $321,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.78 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.25 and its 200 day moving average is $254.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

