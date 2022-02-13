Morgan Stanley Has $303.03 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $303,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 42,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.70 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

