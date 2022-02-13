Morgan Stanley Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $470.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $494.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.89. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

