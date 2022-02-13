Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.48 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $260.31 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $83.04 or 0.00195989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.35 or 0.06819285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,234.84 or 0.99680320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,262,488 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134,702 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

