Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.65. Moody’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.400-$12.900 EPS.

MCO stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.79. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

