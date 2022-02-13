Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 289.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at $607,000.

MNRO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 305,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,524. Monro has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

