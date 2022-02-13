MONK (MONK) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $3,957.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006000 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 269.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

