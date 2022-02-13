Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MONRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$66.68 during trading hours on Thursday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

