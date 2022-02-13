Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $23.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Momentive Global stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

