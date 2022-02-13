Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE MHK traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,797. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

