Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 86.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Moderna by 13.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $161.32. 5,246,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,513 shares of company stock worth $88,409,931 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.