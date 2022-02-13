Mizuho Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $84.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Centene stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.