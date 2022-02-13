Mizuho Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $84.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Centene stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

