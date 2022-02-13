Mirrored Amazon Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $262,089.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $3,259.89 or 0.07714377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.38 or 0.06799728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.95 or 1.00164836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,530 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

