MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $116.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.50 or 0.06896511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00298333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.54 or 0.00769504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00078889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00409267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00222085 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

