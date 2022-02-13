Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $8,101.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00124071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00192920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.72 or 0.06878495 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,449,292,212 coins and its circulating supply is 5,244,082,645 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

