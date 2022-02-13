Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

