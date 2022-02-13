MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and $99,181.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00016841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00244357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005457 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,817,163 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.