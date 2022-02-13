MILC Platform (MLT) Achieves Market Cap of $15.23 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $775,283.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MILC Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.06 or 0.06895896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,211.55 or 0.99924653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006374 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

