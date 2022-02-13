Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.