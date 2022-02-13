Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.