MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.
Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
