MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

