M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $7.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

