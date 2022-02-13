Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% (implying $885-887 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.09 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $91.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.41. 284,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,547.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

