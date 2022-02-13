Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.15-38.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $37.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% (implying $3.98 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

MTD stock traded down $91.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,430.41. The company had a trading volume of 284,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,547.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.61. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.