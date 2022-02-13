Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.33 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Metronome has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $50,192.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00008371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,827,931 coins and its circulating supply is 13,683,357 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

