Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Critical Analysis

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60%

34.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.51 -$29.16 million $1.49 8.23 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Metromile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tiptree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tiptree and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 205.74%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Tiptree.

Summary

Tiptree beats Metromile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

