Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

