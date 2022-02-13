Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $592.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

