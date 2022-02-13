MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Issues Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.94 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.