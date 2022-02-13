MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,733 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.77 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

