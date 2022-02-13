MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,064 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

