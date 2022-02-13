MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1,516.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.34.

NYSE IFF opened at $133.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

