Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matterport.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 13,383,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,785,968. Matterport has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

