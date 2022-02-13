MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $166.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.96 million and the highest is $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $654.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.