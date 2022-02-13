MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.