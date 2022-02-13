Mask Network Price Reaches $5.99 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $174.52 million and approximately $32.51 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00014144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00037870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00104701 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

