Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman Sells 43,884 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

