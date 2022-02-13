Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $86,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

