Marshall Wace LLP Sells 270,759 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

NYSE BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

