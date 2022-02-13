Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,979 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Personalis were worth $24,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Personalis by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Personalis by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Personalis by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

