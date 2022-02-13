Marshall Wace LLP Sells 14,312 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after acquiring an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.61.

NYSE SHOP opened at $854.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,377.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

