Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RH were worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $408.59 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.27 and its 200-day moving average is $601.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.