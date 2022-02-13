Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marriott International by 41.9% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $177.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

